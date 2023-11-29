Food Pantries in Grimes County work hard to serve their community

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -With the annual KBTX Food For Families Food Drive quickly approaching, there are four food pantries in Grimes County working to serve families in need.

More than 1 out of 7 households are at risk of hunger in Grimes County. The four public pantries work hard to make sure that 1 in 7 becomes none in 7. These four pantries include Anderson Food Pantry, Bedias Food Pantry, Christian Community Services, and Iola Food Pantry. The Brazos Valley Food Bank works with each one, distributing 10% of what the food bank provides each year.

Janet Green, Director of The Bedias Food Pantry, says the pantry has been serving the community for over fifteen years, feeding around 80 families per month.

“We do a 40-pound box of food for them and then a second box of frozen meats for them,” she said.

Their biggest challenge has been the lack of banana boxes, turkeys, and hams this year. With the holidays around the corner, they ask for support with monetary donations.

“The money goes farther because we can buy pennies on the dollar from the food bank,” said Green.

Across the county, the Anderson Food Pantry has a similar story.

“It serves about 250 families each month on the first Thursday of the month with all kinds of food, perishable items, and non-perishable items,” said Kyle Childress, the administrator of Anderson Food Pantry.

Anderson Food Pantry also struggles with getting food staples like peanut butter. Additionally, higher prices have taken a toll.

“Just in the last few months with the rise in food prices, we’ve seen more people coming out each month and so I would say over the last few months there’s definitely been a rise in people coming,” said Childress.

Both pantries said those donations matter now more than ever.

“We’d love to just encourage you to participate and be a part of this community ministry,” said Childress.

The 28th annual KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is on Wednesday, December 6. You can donate online or at the following drop sites:

Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville

Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin

Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne

St. Mary’s, Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell

MidSouth Electric Co-op Operations Facility in Navasota.

Washington County Expo in Brenham

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.