Get a taste of Christmas at Hershel’s North Star Lounge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Stella Hotel is opening a holiday-themed pop-up bar Friday. Hershel’s North Star Lounge will be the place to enjoy holiday-inspired cocktails throughout December.

Along with the cocktails, the overall feel of the bar will be completely different.

“It is really over-the-top Christmas tacky,” hotel representative Jennifer Satterfield said. “Basically if Christmas exploded in a bar, that’s what we’ve created here.”

There will be a different theme every weekend starting with ugly Christmas sweaters. The themes and cocktails are inspired by popular holiday movies including “A Christmas Story” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The drink menu includes Mrs. Claus’ Cosmo, North Pole Nog, Nutcracker Punch, Winder Wonderland Whisky Sour and the Christmas Cookie Old Fashioned.

Some of the drinks will be served in special cups like moose mugs and Santa boots. They’ll be available to purchase with the cocktails while supplies last.

The bar is sectioned off into different vignettes that offer social media photo moments with the drinks.

One table has a leg lamp inspired by “A Christmas Story” and another section doubles as a seating and photo booth area. There’s even an 8-foot-tall Santa figurine.

“Everything that you can imagine for Christmas is right here at Hershel’s North Star Lounge,” Satterfield said.

In addition to the décor and drinks, Satterfield said Hershel’s North Star Lounge is the perfect place to have meaningful conversations during the holiday season.

Hershel’s North Star Lounge will be open Friday, Dec. 1, from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Starting Dec. 8, the lounge will be open every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

The lounge is located inside The Stella Hotel at 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

