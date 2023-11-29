Navasota boys’ basketball holds off Mumford 58-55

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota boys’ basketball team beat Mumford 58-55 Tuesday night at Mumford Gym.

The Rattlers led 21-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the Mustangs outscored Navasota 21-6 in the second quarter to take a 33-27 lead at halftime. The Rattlers outscored the Mustangs 31-22 en route to victory.

Jadyn Williams had a game-high 19 points for the Rattlers. Dacorei Jackson added 13 points and Javyn Jessie chipped in 8.

Santana Alvarado led the Mustangs with 15 points, all on three-pointers. Taariq Whitfield had 14 points and Braden Mack added 13 points.

Navaosta will play at the Madisonville tournament beginning Thursday. Mumford hits the road to take on Hearne next Tuesday.

