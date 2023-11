NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota girls’ basketball team improved to 6-1 on the season after beating Giddings 60-25 at Rattler Gym in Navasota Tuesday night.

The Rattlers return to action on Thursday when they host the Rattler Shootout where they’ll face Waller and Cleveland.

Diet Coke needs to sponsor Navasota coach Tommy Gates @DietCoke @gateshoops2000 pic.twitter.com/2llpbN1Bnl — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) November 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.