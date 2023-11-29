No. 11 Texas A&M takes down Rice

HOUSTON -- The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s swimming team took down Rice, 171-91, at the Rice Competition Pool Tuesday afternoon in their final dual meet of the fall.

The 200 medley relay team of Miranda Grana, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek posted a time of 1:41.65 to start the day with a first-place finish, as the Aggies went on to clock the fastest time in 11 of the 14 events and secure the top three spots in the 1000 free, 200 breast and both backstroke events.

Grana and Theall helped lead the way individually as Grana again touched the wall first in both the 100 back (55.53) and 200 back (2:01.43), while Theall swept the butterfly events going 54.42 in the 100 and 2:00.15 in the 200.

UP NEXT The Maroon & White will be back in action in the new year, returning to Houston to take on the Cougars Thursday, Jan. 11, before heading up to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU on Friday, Jan. 12.

