No. 11 Texas A&M takes down Rice

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON  -- The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s swimming team took down Rice, 171-91, at the Rice Competition Pool Tuesday afternoon in their final dual meet of the fall. 

The 200 medley relay team of Miranda Grana, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek posted a time of 1:41.65 to start the day with a first-place finish, as the Aggies went on to clock the fastest time in 11 of the 14 events and secure the top three spots in the 1000 free, 200 breast and both backstroke events. 

Grana and Theall helped lead the way individually as Grana again touched the wall first in both the 100 back (55.53) and 200 back (2:01.43), while Theall swept the butterfly events going 54.42 in the 100 and 2:00.15 in the 200.

UP NEXT The Maroon & White will be back in action in the new year, returning to Houston to take on the Cougars Thursday, Jan. 11, before heading up to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU on Friday, Jan. 12.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter/X by following @AggieSwimDive.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Mike Elko set to earn at least $7 million yearly as A&M head coach
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Fatal crash generic
DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County

Latest News

Aggies parting ways with Addazio and Craig on football staff
Six Aggies earn Academic All-District spots
Bobby Petrino joined the A&M staff as the offensive coordinator in January of 2023.
Bobby Petrino finalizing deal to become Arkansas’ next OC according to reports
No. 14 Aggies clash with Cavaliers in ACC/SEC Challenge