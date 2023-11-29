Radio Mash brings smiles to Brazos Valley children for 39th year

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -MASH stands for “make a smile happen”!

With help from generous community members, Radio Mash will bring smiles to more than 5,000 children in the Brazos Valley this Christmas.

You can take part in spreading the joy by donating new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn-17 years old.

Monetary donations are also accepted!

Another way to give is to donate your time. You can sign up to volunteer for a two-hour shift here.

Radio personality Brandie Eneks will be one of the elves using the money donated to shop for presents.

“My job at the end of the day is to hit up all of our local stores and buy as much stuff as I can,” said Eneks.

The toy drive will be from Nov. 30-Dec. 4 in the Post Oak Mall parking lot next to Chuy’s.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

