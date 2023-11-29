Roofing plant breaks ground in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new roofing manufacturing and distribution center is coming to the Brazos Valley.

On Tuesday, Saint-Gobain and CertainTeed Roofing held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction.

Saint-Gobain says this multi-year project allows the company to better serve its customers with quality roofing products.

The new facility will be next to Bryan ISD’s Career and Technical Education Center. CertainTeed Roofing prides itself on supporting STEM education. At the groundbreaking, they presented a check for $20,000 to the Bryan ISD Education Foundation.

According to a press release from Saint Gobain, the co-location of the manufacturing facility with a distribution center will reduce the distance the product must travel to market. They say this will lower the company’s carbon footprint. They will also use rail transportation to help move products.

