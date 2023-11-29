Shop and ship at the new Postal Plus location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can shop, ship, and save more than ever before this holiday season at the new Postal Plus location.

“Bryan was such a treasure and our community supports us so much. That support allowed us to expand, so now we’re here in South College Station, too,” Owner, Becky Cochener, said.

Situated in Tower Point across from the HEB, Cochener says she’s happy with the location they chose.

“We picked this location because it’s really easy to get to. Everybody in South College Station shops at this HEB or around this area. It’s also just a great space. Chef Cal is our landlord. He built a great little building. There’s also a lot of parking, which is important to us,” Cochener explained.

If you’re looking for unique gifts for the holidays, Postal Plus truly has you covered.

“Most people don’t think of Postal Plus as having a gift shop, but we have lots of gifts for everybody, men, women, kids, babies. We also have seasonal items. Every season we refresh what we have out here,” Cochener said.

Perhaps the most cherished part of Postal Plus is what happens behind the counter.

“At our core, we’re a packing and shipping company. My dad started this 33 years ago and my husband and I bought it from him a few years ago. We can help people find the best shipping solutions and pack it so all of their important items make it to their destinations safely,” Cochener said.

You can support this local business and get your packages shipped safely and on time Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm.

