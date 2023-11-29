Six Aggies earn Academic All-District spots

GREENWOOD, Indiana -- – The Texas A&M Aggies landed six players on the 2023 College Sports Communicators Women’s Soccer Division I Academic All-District Team announced Tuesday.

Taylor Pounds, Macy Matula, Sammy Smith, Jazmine Wilkinson, Carissa Boeckmann were named to the Academic All-District squad. Pounds picked up the award for the third consecutive season. Boeckmann, Hayes and Matula both earned the honor for the second time.

Pounds played in all 22 matches, including 21 starts. As the holding midfielder, she notched one goal and helped the Aggies post a 1.08 goals-against average along with the 10 clean sheets. Pounds owns a 3.921 GPA majoring in accounting.

Matula started 21 matches on the backline. She tallied one goal and helped the Maroon & White register 10 shutouts. Matula has crafted a 3.797 GPA majoring in civil engineering.

Smith appeared in 22 matches, including 11 starts. She ranked second on the team in points (15) and goals (5) along with recording five assists. Smith boasts a 3.50 GPA while pursuing a master’s degree in entrepreneurial leadership.

Wilkinson played in 21 matches, including 10 starts. She led the team in goals (10) and points (23). She earned SEC Player of the Week following her first career hat trick in a victory over Tennessee. She sports a 3.666 GPA majoring in agricultural communications and journalism.

Boeckmann appeared in all 22 games, including 11 starts. She registered 10 points on two goals and six assists. Boeckmann sports a 3.540 GPA majoring in sport management.

Hayes played in 21 matches, including 16 starts. She ranked fourth one the squad with 11 points on four goals and three assists. Hayes boasts a 3.842 GPA majoring in supply chain management.

Formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), College Sports Communicators overhauled the criteria for Academic All-America for the second time in two years. While the minimum cumulative GPA remained at 3.50, players must now either participate in 90% of their teams’ games or start half of their teams’ games. For the second consecutive year, College Sports Communicators capped the number of players each school was permitted to nominate, setting the limit at six. In 2021, the Maroon & White dominated the 13-player all-district team with a school-record seven Aggies earning the distinction.

Since the program’s inception in 1952, College Sports Communicators has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 22,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA covering all NCAA championship sports.

For more information about the Academic All-America Teams program, please visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

