Spread ‘Hope for the Holidays’ to a local family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can help give a deserving family hope this holiday season.

The team at Proactive Chiropractic asked the community to send in anonymous nominations.

The family they selected has fallen on hard times after the death of their husband, father, and provider.

Now a single mother, this woman is trying to provide holiday magic for her 2-year-old daughter and 3.5-year-old son.

Proactive Chiro Owner, Dr. Jason Allen, says he wants to help this family get their life back on track.

“In previous years, this is something that has changed these families’ lives. When somebody is having a hard time, it’s so good to see them get back on their feet,” he said.

For monetary donations, you can Venmo @ProactiveChiroBCS. Transactions need to be made public and have a present emoji (🎁) in the subject line for full transparency of funds.

Dr. Forrest Rowan says these funds will be used to help the family pay bills.

You can also help by purchasing Christmas gifts for the kids.

The 2-year-old girl is a size 2T and shoe size 7. She loves baby dolls and wants a baby stroller and baby. She would also love a kitchen set with play food.

The 3.5-year-old boy is a size 4T clothes and 10 in shoes. He loves toy horses, ninja turtles, learning games, and coloring. Mostly, he would really love a bike.

