Strong storms expected Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Moisture has made its return to the Brazos Valley, priming the atmosphere for a Pacific weather-maker rolling in Thursday. All the ingredients are in place to prompt rain and storm potential locally as we close out the final day of November. Some of these storms may even try to take on a spring-like feel as we monitor for a chance at a few becoming strong-to-severe.

Widespread rain and storms (a couple severe) are expected before the end of the day Thursday. The primary threat is strong wind, but tornadic storms cannot be ruled out. (KBTX)

STRONG-TO-SEVERE STORMS ARE NOT PROMISED, BUT CERTAINLY NOT RULED OUT

Rain and thunderstorms are possible as early as the pre-sunrise hours Thursday morning. Overcast skies and the chance of an early round of scattered showers will likely keep a “cap” -- basically limiting factors -- for thunderstorms to build and reach the greatest instability the atmosphere holds early in the day.

As for the severe chance...it's not ruled out but is highly dependent on the cap above our heads. This is the limiting factor to stronger storm development. If we can tap into it, especially in the afternoon, we'll need to watch for all modes of severe weather locally. pic.twitter.com/66fAiEwbNT — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) November 28, 2023

Breaks in the clouds by early afternoon will allow for temperatures to rise into the 70s and the atmosphere to destabilize. The high moisture content, combined with daytime heating and lift along the front, will provide some fuel for storms to develop. As winds increase and turn in direction with height, this will create “spin” in the atmosphere conducive for rotating and potential supercell thunderstorms. If storms manage to break past the limiting factors and tap into these dynamics, all types of severe weather would need to be monitored for, including:

Damaging, strong wind in excess of 40-60mph

A tornado or two

Large hail between the size of a quarter and an egg in diameter

Frequent lightning

Minor street or low-lying flooding

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern portions of the Brazos Valley in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather, particularly late morning through early afternoon. The northwestern corner of the area has been trimmed out of that category but still holds in a 2 out of 5 risk. While widespread rain is expected, the atmosphere may support a couple of supercell thunderstorms, which will be capable of producing some strong winds or even a couple tornadoes.

Thursday’s setup brings some of the most convincing severe weather parameters that we have seen since spring. The main concern with this setup: Thunderstorms that form may turn severe quickly, bringing little warning. Storms will need to be watched for quick “tightening” of rotation, which could quickly spawn brief, but strong tornadoes. Thursday will be a day to keep about your regular plans, but have a way to receive weather alerts and be aware of your surroundings.

/2 Important notes to consider:

•Dynamics of the day are some of the most convincing for a possible rotating/tornadic storm I've seen locally since spring (or further back)

•There are limiting factors that may stunt these storms

Ifconcern spins up, it would likely do so quickly pic.twitter.com/nptU1oeapT — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) November 29, 2023

TIMING

We still expect the bulk of activity (and the biggest severe potential) to be from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Late in the day and in the evening, we should quickly wind things down and step into a mainly quiet Friday and weekend.

HOW MUCH RAIN ARE WE TALKING ABOUT HERE?

There is plenty of tropical moisture to tap into as this next rain event passes through Central and Southeast Texas. While rainfall totals are not expected to be uniform area-wide, 0.25″ to 1″ of rain very well could be common. Stronger thunderstorms could release a quick 1.5″ to 2″ as they race from west to east. These storms should be quick movers -- storm motion is currently forecast around 40 mph. Overall flooding concern is low, but the typical haunts when heavy rain falls in a short amount of time will need to be monitored. For this reason, the majority of the Brazos Valley is also included in the Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Thursday as well.

As we get closer to this event, confidence has grown that several ingredients for severe weather will be in place, but this is still a conditional risk, where we’ll be constantly coming over new data into Thursday. Updates can be found as we have them here on KBTX.com, in your KBTX PinPoint Weather app, and on-air.

