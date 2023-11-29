Texas A&M regents set to authorize Mike Elko’s contract at Thursday meeting

Amongst the hundreds of Aggies in attendance at Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko’s introductory...
Amongst the hundreds of Aggies in attendance at Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko's introductory celebration were several current and former A&M players.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M board of regents will meet Thursday at 11 a.m.

The majority of their meeting will take place in executive session.

The one item on their regular agenda is the authorization of Mike Elko’s contract.

Regents are set to give Interim President Mark Welsh permission to negotiate the contract which starts at a base of $7 million annually.

Elko’s contract also includes an $11 million salary pool to hire assistant coaches and staff.

