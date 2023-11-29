Treat of the Day: Blinn College Radiologic Technology Program graduates
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn College District Radiologic Technology Program had all 13 of the program’s 2023 graduates pass the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists certification examination on their first attempt.
The program has also maintained a 100 percent employment rate at graduation for more than five years.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.