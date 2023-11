Twin City Mission adopting families for Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can adopt a family in need this Christmas and make someone’s holiday brighter.

Twin City Mission has individuals and families in their shelters and non-residential clients needing to be adopted for Christmas.

Adopting is easy and benefits families, adults and kids of all ages.

According to Twin City Mission, great gift ideas include monetary donations and gift cards.

For information on adopting a family, contact Lindsey Smart at 979-317-8988 or go to Twin City Mission’s website

