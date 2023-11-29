Women’s basketball travels to Wake Forest for inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina -- The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will go on the road to take on Wake Forest on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum to take part in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Aggies (5-1) have won three games in a row and are coming off a 65-51 at previously unbeaten Cal for the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational championship. Endyia Rogers was named tournament MVP after averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 assists per contest at the invitational and Janiah Barker, who averaged 11.0 points and 8.0 boards per game, was selected to the All-Tournament Team.

The Maroon & White are ranked No. 7 in the country in FG% defense, holding teams to just 31.4% from the field. That is a steep advantage over the Demon Deacons (2-4) who are ranked No. 205 in the nation in FG% at 39.8%. A&M will be looking for its first set of back-to-back true road wins of the Joni Taylor era.

The game will be streamed on ACCN with Anish Shroff and Jasmine Thomas on the call. The radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram/Threads and X by following @AggieWBB.

