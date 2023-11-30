5-year-old boy falls from apartment building, death deemed suspicious, police say

The body of Grayson O'Conner was found in downtown Kansas City Monday.

By Gabe Swartz, Alex Love, Heidi Schmidt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – Missouri authorities have identified the 5-year-old boy who was found dead after reportedly falling from an apartment building Monday.

Police said the body of Grayson O’Conner was found in downtown Kansas City near Grand Boulevard and the Grand Boulevard Lofts.

Investigators said they examined security cameras near the area and determined he died after falling from a nearby apartment building.

KCTV reports Grayson attended kindergarten Primitivo Garcia Elementary School in the Kansas City Public School District, located less than two miles from where he was found.

A small memorial of candles, flowers and dinosaur toys was made in the alleyway where his body was found as families of students at the school and neighbors grieve the boy’s death.

Dana, a renter in the Grand Boulevard Lofts, said the boy’s death came as a shock.

“Everybody’s so somber and really sad,” she said.

Dana said it’s a lot to process because she still remembers seeing the young boy in the hallway with his mother.

“I interact with him probably more than a parent would just because it’s a kid,” Dana said. “Like, ‘Hey handsome, hey buddy, how you doing?’ you know. And a fist bump or something. And he was always bright and looked like he would be happy to see me just so we could have that interaction.”

The police department said Grayson’s death is suspicious and are continuing to investigate the surrounding circumstances.

KCTV examined the details of the apartments through listings on the Sherman Associates website, which owns the lofts.

On the website, the room overview states that apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows.

John, another renter, said those windows are not easy to open.

“These windows probably were built 50-100 years ago and they’re solid, sticking down,” he said. “So they’re very hard to lift. That’s a really strange incident.”

Meanwhile, the school district plans to help students and faculty process Grayson’s death and said they are making the district’s crisis team available.

A letter was sent out by the district to inform families of Grayson’s death.

“Words cannot adequately express the profound sadness we all feel as we come to terms with this devastating loss,” the letter reads in part. “The passing of a young life is an indescribable tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family and loved ones during this incredibly challenging time.”

Kansas City police said they are working to determine if Grayson’s death was due to neglect or if he died by homicide, and they said Grayson’s mother is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information related to Grayson’s death is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

