A&M softball releases non-conference schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the non-conference schedule on Thursday for the 2024 season which features two home tournaments and five games against 2023 NCAA Regional teams.

Texas A&M is slated to host the Aggie Classic to open the season on Feb. 9-11, before hosting the Texas A&M Invitational Feb. 22-25. The Aggies sandwich a road trip to San Diego to open the Campbell Cartier Classic Feb. 16-18 against NCAA Super Regional teams Oregon and San Diego State. The Maroon & White matches up with LMU before ending the weekend with another round of bouts against the Ducks and Aztecs.

The Aggies make a second trip to the Golden State for the Judi Garman Classic on Feb. 29-March 2 which features games against NCAA Regional teams Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton.

Midweek games are highlighted by a 2023 NCAA Regional rematch with Texas State in San Marcos, Texas, on March 20. The Aggies will host Houston and have scheduled home and home games with Sam Houston and North Texas.

For the complete 2024 schedule, visit 12thman.com.

