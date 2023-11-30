Bidens to take part in National Christmas Tree lighting

In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the White House as a crew works to lift it back up after it fell, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, amid high winter winds.(AP Video)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Despite the toppling of the tree by high winds earlier this week, the National Christmas Tree lighting is still a go for Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in the event on the White House Ellipse.

According to the National Park Service, the 40-foot-tall Norway spruce from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest fell over around 1 p.m. Tuesday during heavy wind gusts that reached as high at 46 mph at nearby Reagan National Airport.

After replacing a snapped cable, the tree was back upright later that day, an official said.

The tree had been planted two weeks ago.

The lighting of the tree is an annual White House holiday tradition with a countdown and musical performances. This year’s musical performances include Dionne Warwick and St. Vincent.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Larry Bollin and scene
Mass shooting suspect unfit for trial in Brazos County
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook, per the 2:00pm update from the Storm Prediction Center
Monitoring strong storm potential
Widespread rain and storms (a couple severe) are expected before the end of the day Thursday....
Strong storms expected Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates, recipients of BMI Icons awards, pose together before...
After hearing, judge mulls extending pause on John Oates’ sale of stake in business with Daryl Hall
Americans spend billions on social media impulse buys, survey finds
Americans spend billions on social media impulse buys, survey finds
Americans spend billions on social media impulse buys, survey finds
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial