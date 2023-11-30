Bryan and College Station mayors face off in “Ring Off” to raise the most money for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city mayors of College Station and Bryan will face off, once again, to see who can raise the most funds for the Salvation Army.

John Nichols, Mayor of College Station, and Bobby Gutierrez, Mayor of Bryan, will face off to the sound of bells to see which city can raise the most funds this weekend. The Salvation Army has worked with the city mayors for 17 years to bring in more donations for the organization.

“The whole idea of the event is to raise money for the Salvation Army between two cities,” said John Nichols, Mayor of College Station. “The mayor competition is just a fun way to get recognition and get people to think about it.”

Gutierrez says the best part of the competition is seeing friends, meeting new people, and watching the excited kids.

“I want to accomplish raising a lot of money for the Salvation Army, so we can spread that love to the rest to the rest of the community,” Gutierrez said. “We just got done with Thanksgiving and we have a lot to be thankful for. There are some that are not as fortunate as we are, we need to make sure they’re as happy going into this Christmas season as we are.”

The Mayor of College Station and a few of his colleagues will all take part in raising funds for the organization.

“My favorite part is always meeting people, greeting people, you recognize a number of the people, so you’ll have brief visits,” said Nichols. “The other fun thing is raising money for a good cause.”

The mayors in Bryan have a long-standing record of victory. The Bryan community has won the fundraising competition since it began. This year, Nichols hopes to raise enough spirit in the city to win the competition with the most money raised.

“I know that Mayor Gutierrez is a very prolific fundraiser, he is a master of that,” said Nichols. “I’ve got to be on my best game, I’ve got to have a good team and we do have a good team. If I can do anything, I hope we can catch up to him and beat him by one dollar.”

The Mayor of Bryan will be outside of the Bryan Walmart Supercenter on Briarcrest Drive and the Mayor of College Station will be outside of the College Station Walmart Supercenter on Brothers Blvd on December 2.

“Mayor Nichols and I are very good friends and we’ve been friends for quite a long time, there’s always friendly competition between the two cities and this is a time that we all get together,” said Gutierrez. “Whoever wins, we’ll be happy for them.”

To donate to the College Station Mayor’s efforts, click here.

To donate to the Bryan Mayor’s efforts, click here.

