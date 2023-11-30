Bryan and College Station see record hotel revenue in October

By Julia Lewis
Nov. 29, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station saw record-breaking hotel revenue in 2023.

Hotel revenue in October 2023 topped out at $17.4 million from both cities, $4.1 million more than last year.

The City of Bryan saw a $1 million increase in hotel revenue in October 2023 compared to the previous year, making its total $4.1 million in revenue for the month.

The City of College Station saw a $3.1 million increase in hotel revenue in October 2023 compared to the previous year, a total of $13.3 million for October.

John Friebele, the Executive Director at Destination Bryan, says October is the first month to exceed more than $4 million in revenue.

“In October 2023, we were 31% up over 2022 so significant increase for October,” said Friebele.

Brian Piscacek, the Assistant Director of Economic Development for College Station, confirms October was also a high-water mark for hotel revenue.

“We exceeded $13.3 million in hotel revenue in 2023,″ said Piscacek.

Both cities attribute the revenue to the two Texas A&M home games in October, community events, and the Zach Bryan concert.

“On those off weekends where sometimes you see a little bit of a dip, we did not see that in October and part of that was due to the ‘Live at the Station’ concert headlined by Zach Bryan,” said Piscacek.

“We’ve seen a number of different events that consolidated onto available weekends around the football schedule as well as a number of different conferences and things that came in during the weekday,” said Friebele.

Both cities are working to keep those numbers up for December.

“We’ll see what December looks like. Our goal is to try and find those gaps in the calendar so that we can start to bring other events in or put and host an event during those downtimes so we can continue to drive demand,” said Friebele.

“It’s the investment that our city council is making in our tourism and the investments that we make every day in our sales efforts to bring meetings, conventions, and sporting events here,” said Piscacek.

Both cities anticipate this trend will continue into 2024.

