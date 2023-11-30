College Station church to hold free grocery giveaway

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Dec. 2, First United Methodist Church of College Station will host its Drive Thru grocery giveaway.

The giveaway is in partnership with the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Food will be distributed on a first come first served basis.

“We want to serve as many people as possible, we stay until all of the food is gone,“ said Pastor Kefentse Risher.

During the event people will not have to leave their cars or sign up beforehand.

“Unfortunately with the economy and inflation it’s still causing a pinch with most people in most communities,” said Risher.

For more information contact the church on Facebook here.

