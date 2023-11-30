College Station files court response to lawsuit regarding unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs

College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -According to court records, the City of College Station has officially responded to the lawsuit filed by CBL & Associates, the company that owns Post Oak Mall.

The lawsuit alleges that common area costs to maintain the old Macy’s building have not been paid, with CBL claiming it is owed more than $41,000 for its share of the cost.

In a previous statement, the city has consistently maintained that it is willing and ready to pay for maintenance on its city-owned property. However, it asserts that paying for anything beyond that would be illegal. The City of College Station emphasizes that it is not permitted to utilize public funds for the upkeep of a privately owned mall.

College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs(KBTX)

In recently submitted court documents, the city refuted all allegations made by CBL & Associates, citing full immunity from legal action and liability based on the Texas Tort Claims Act (TTCA).

The city also highlights its home-rule municipality status, granting immunity from legal action unless expressly waived by statute or the State Constitution.

In its legal filing in Brazos County, the city asks the court to reject CBL & Associates’ claims, citing an alleged absence of subject matter jurisdiction. The city also requests that CBL & Associates not receive any compensation in this legal dispute, that all claims against the city be dismissed with prejudice to prevent future litigation, and that any other suitable relief, whether general or special, equitable or legal, be secured to which the city may be justly entitled.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Larry Bollin and scene
Mass shooting suspect unfit for trial in Brazos County
After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
Trooper vehicle catches fire following crash with EMS truck
Trooper vehicle catches fire following crash with EMS truck
Isolated to scattered strong storms are possible Thursday ahead of an end of week cold front.
Eyes on Thursday’s severe weather potential

Latest News

Bryan and College Station sees record hotel revenue in October
Bryan and College Station see record hotel revenue in October
Holiday Spirit of Aggieland concert this Sunday
Three choirs combine to perform Holiday Spirit of Aggieland
The city mayors of College Station and Bryan will face off, once again, to see who will raise...
Bryan and College Station mayors face off in “Ring Off” to raise the most money for a good cause
International mediators today worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants...
Focus at Four: Professor on the U.S. involvement in Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Texas A&M interim president delivers 2023 State of the University address
Texas A&M Interim President delivers 2023 State of the University address