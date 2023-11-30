Crafting Christmas decor around your home

By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is approaching and there are many unique ways you can decorate your home for the holiday season.

Whether you purchase decorations or make them yourself there are ways to get into the Christmas spirit around your home.

Bryan-based interior designer Hailey Kolbe displayed ways you can incorporate natural elements into your decorations.

Koble used dehydrated oranges as ornaments for her Christmas tree and incorporated acorns into her mantle.

She also suggests trying to find items that weren’t in traditional Christmas sections in stores when you do your shopping.

“Venture off to the floral section of your local store and find things that just kind of add this pop of chartreuse. Play to that woodland feel, but definitely not out of the Christmas section. Don’t be scared to venture off.”

Kolbe also says if you want your Christmas stockings to look picture-perfect for the entire season to stuff tissue paper inside to give them a fuller effect.

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
