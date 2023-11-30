Experience a winter wonderland with the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley wants to invite you to a Winter Wonderland. That’s the name of its newest exhibit and holiday market.

“We really just wanted to give artists a space this holiday season to showcase their handmade goods and encourage our community and the surrounding counties to purchase the gift of giving handmade goods this Christmas,” Programs & Events Coordinator Madi Stott said.

About 12 artists are featured in this experience and each offers something different including pottery, cards, prints and jewelry.

“There really is something for everyone this holiday season,” Stott said.

You can learn about some of the artists and their work below.

Carla Ponder

Carla Ponder is the artist behind Salamander Hands Pottery, which was founded in 2018.

She creates a variety of pieces including wheel-thrown bowls with hand-build flowers, ring holders and mugs. In addition, she creates earrings, ornaments and nativity scenes. A majority of her work takes about two weeks to complete.

Ponder said she loves creating one-of-a-kind pieces that people won’t find anywhere else.

“I, kind of, put a little piece of my heart in each one of them,” Ponder said.

Wendy Wright

Wendy Wright is a nature and wildlife artist who’s inspired by things she sees during her travels.

She creates cards, canvas paintings and prints with flowers and birds.

“I did a lot of bird watching with my grandmother, and she gave me some of her books,” Wright said. “I was just looking at all the beautiful art in there and was inspired.”

Wright also creates decoupage ornaments that reflect her love of stained-glass windows.

June Dudley

Artist June Dudley considers her work expressions of her life. She grew up on a ranch and typically uses her family as the subjects of her paintings.

Some of those paintings have been transformed into greeting cards and giclée prints that can be purchased at the exhibit and market.

“God put a desire in me from an early age as a child to paint, and it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Dudley said.

The Winter Wonderland exhibit and market runs until Dec. 20. More details can be found here.

