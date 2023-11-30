Focus at Four: Professor on the U.S. involvement in Israel-Hamas ceasefire

By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - International mediators Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel’s air and ground offensive.

The cease-fire will otherwise end within a day.

Danny Davis, Professor of Practice at the Bush School of Government, joined First News at Four today to discuss the U.S. involvement and the nature of the war itself.

“I think the whole process started out in a bad way, not a conventional war,” said Davis.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

