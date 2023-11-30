From the Ground Up: Texas agriculture needs consistent electricity supply

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A reliable electric grid is vital to keep the state running, especially when it comes to agriculture, former U.S. Congressman Bill Flores says. He’s currently the Vice Chair of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and believes sound policy is key to the grid’s future success.

“Electricity is the lifeblood of our economy,” Flores said. “I mean, everything from working in a big city, to working on a farm. Farming and agriculture have become more and more reliant upon electricity.”

In the wake of winter storm Uri, all eyes turned to ERCOT, and to the power grid’s reliability. Flores said the past couple of summers stressed the grid with periods of record-setting peak demand.

“We do have challenges with peak periods, like this summer. We set 10 new peaks this summer, we set 30-plus new peaks in the summer of 2022. During those peak times, if wind doesn’t show up for work; or, if the solar doesn’t show up for work, it gets really dicey in terms of making sure we have enough electricity to power the Texas economy.”

To withstand extreme weather going forward and to supply ever-increasing demand across Texas, Flores has a vision for the future.

“All of that points to the need for a more reliable, resilient, robust grid that has affordable, abundant power, that’s clean,” he said.

To get there, Flores says policy makers must approach growing demand with rational decision making.

“What we need to have is a sanguine, rational, fact-based discussion about the pros and cons of each type of power. And, that needs to be based on physics, science, engineering and economics.”

