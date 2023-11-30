Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia kept quiet and was seemingly shellshocked when he realized the lottery scratch-off ticket he held in his hands was worth $5 million.

“I just about passed out,” Tracy Naff later told officials with the Virginia Lottery.

Neff picked up a 100X the Money ticket while at the Black Diamond Market convenient store in Pennington Gap.

He scratched the ticket while he was still in the store and kept to himself after he saw he’d won.

Lottery officials said Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.

This was the first of three top prizes claimed in the 100X the Money scratcher game that features prizes ranging from $30 to $5 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The chances of winning the $5 million prize are 1 in 2,652,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin and scene
Mass shooting suspect unfit for trial in Brazos County
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook, per the 10:30am update from the Storm Prediction Center
Strong storms expected Thursday
Widespread rain and storms (a couple severe) are expected before the end of the day Thursday....
Strong storms expected Thursday

Latest News

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in...
Toyota introduces new affordable truck model with wide range of customization
Alegend Jones' mother Shona Garner is joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
GRAPHIC: Mother says 17-year-old died after care center staff body-slammed her for refusing to undress; facility denies claims
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary - Mrs. Christison’s class
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary - Mrs. Christison’s class
A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in...
Saudi Arabia extends cut in oil it sends to the world in bid to boost prices
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
GOP Rep. George Santos refuses to resign and warns his expulsion from Congress would set a precedent