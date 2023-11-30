Max Wright named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football’s Max Wright has been named to the SEC Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Wright has been a selfless servant volunteering his time and efforts in making a lasting impact to the Brazos Valley community. He has been active with numerous organizations, including Twin City Mission in Bryan where he served food and cleaned up around the facility.

Wright has also volunteered with The Big Event, the largest one-day student service project in the nation every spring helping members of the community with upkeep and care for the homes.

The graduate student has contributed his service globally in 2019 on a mission trip when he traveled to Haiti where he partnered with Mission of Hope and local churches to help with construction projects.

In 2022, Wright received the Aggie Heart Award, presented to a senior who displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage.

The Katy, Texas, native, has appeared in all 12 games this season, including 10 starts at tight end. He has 15 catches for 185 yards and one touchdown. In the regular season finale at LSU, Wright registered a career high 60 yards receiving on two catches, including a career long 51-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.