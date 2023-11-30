No. 14 A&M stymied by Virginia in SEC/ACC Challenge

No. 14 Aggies Fall to Virginia in ACC/SEC Challenge Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia -- The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped a 59-47 decision to the Virginia Cavaliers in an ACC/SEC Challenge matchup on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Aggies closed out the month of November with a 6-2 record, while the Cavaliers remained undefeated at home and improved to 6-1.

Texas A&M trailed by a point at the break, 27-26, but the Cavaliers scored the first seven points out of halftime to get separation. The Aggies drew within five points midway through the half, but Virginia kept the Maroon and White at arm’s length for the rest of the contest.

Senior forward Henry Coleman shined in his return to his home state with 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Richmond, Virginia native logged his fourth double-double of the season and 14th of his career as hit 8-of-14 shots in 35 minutes of action. Junior Wade Taylor IV chipped in nine points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists in 36 minutes.

GAME NOTES:

DOUBLE-DOUBLE COLEMAN: Henry Coleman III registered his 14th double-double of his career with 16 points and 14 rebounds. This was the senior’s fourth double-double of the year. The 14 rebounds are the third-most rebounds grabbed by Coleman.

AGGIE BOARDS: The Aggies outrebounded the Cavaliers 42-30 and grabbed more offensive rebounds (18-7) and defensive boards (24-23). A&M has now had over 40 rebounds in every game except against Penn State where they recorded 33.

BENCH PRODUCTION: Texas A&M held the Virginia bench to no points in a combined 30 minutes of play while scoring seven. A&M’s bench also outrebounded the Cavalier bench 11-6.

