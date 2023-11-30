R U OK program expands to cover residents in Bryan, College Station city limits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County’s R U OK program is expanding into the Bryan & College Station city limits.

The free program started in October. It’s for seniors who live alone and don’t have someone to check on them.

Volunteers will call the senior citizen at a designated time. If no one answers after repeated attempts, an officer will go check on them.

Anyone interested in participating can download and print the form or contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 775-RUOK and they will deliver an application. Once completed, it can either be mailed to the Sheriff’s Office, or applicants may contact the office and someone will come pick it up.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.