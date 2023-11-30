Radio M*A*S*H toy drive kicks off 39th year

“We want to make sure that every child has a present to open for Christmas.”
Radio M*A*S*H toy drive kicks off 39th year
Radio M*A*S*H toy drive kicks off 39th year(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 39th annual Radio M*A*S*H toy drive began Thursday.

The event is hosted at Post Oak Mall by four local radio stations: KORA-FM, Radio Alegria, 101.9 The Beat, and KAPN.

Donations can be dropped off from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Radio M*A*S*H is accepting unwrapped toys for boys and girls of all ages, or monetary donations.

Story continues below

General manager John Seigler said their mission is to make sure that every child has a present to open on Christmas. This year, their goal is to spread holiday magic to almost 6,000 children across Bryan and College Station.

Seigler said his personal connection with the toy drive makes its success all the more special.

”I was one of those kids once upon a time, you have no control of your circumstances. And if it wasn’t for some organization, I wouldn’t have had a Christmas,” he said, “And so I never forget that and I know how important it is to those families.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook, per the 2:00pm update from the Storm Prediction Center
Storm concerns have wrapped up for the day
Larry Bollin and scene
Mass shooting suspect unfit for trial in Brazos County
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
College Station files court response to lawsuit regarding unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs

Latest News

First United Methodist of College Station hosting it’s Drive Thru grocery giveaway.
College Station church to hold free grocery giveaway
R U OK program expands to cover residents in Bryan, College Station city limits
R U OK program expands to cover residents in Bryan, College Station city limits
Texas A&M Regents authorize terms for Mike Elko’s contract
Texas A&M Regents authorize terms for Mike Elko’s contract
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - November 30