Radio M*A*S*H toy drive kicks off 39th year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 39th annual Radio M*A*S*H toy drive began Thursday.

The event is hosted at Post Oak Mall by four local radio stations: KORA-FM, Radio Alegria, 101.9 The Beat, and KAPN.

Donations can be dropped off from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Radio M*A*S*H is accepting unwrapped toys for boys and girls of all ages, or monetary donations.

General manager John Seigler said their mission is to make sure that every child has a present to open on Christmas. This year, their goal is to spread holiday magic to almost 6,000 children across Bryan and College Station.

Seigler said his personal connection with the toy drive makes its success all the more special.

”I was one of those kids once upon a time, you have no control of your circumstances. And if it wasn’t for some organization, I wouldn’t have had a Christmas,” he said, “And so I never forget that and I know how important it is to those families.”

