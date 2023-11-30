Shop local at the Miracle on Main Street market this weekend

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Support local vendors and shop till you drop this Saturday, December 2 at the Miracle on Main Street Vendor Market!

Join the owner of Hibiscus & Honey Boutique, Taylor Whittlesey, and more than 40 other vendors from 10am to 2pm at Ice House on Main.

This is a family-friendly event, with plenty of activities for the kids.

“We have an entire room dedicated to young entrepreneurs, so people can buy from them and support their small businesses. We will also have a bounce house sponsored by Bounce-A-Lot BCS and from 12pm to 2pm, we will have a special visitor from The North Pole. He is supported by No Bull Payments. There will also be a cute photo setup so parents can grab pictures of their little ones,” Whittlesey said.

You can find the full list of vendors in the image below.

Check out all of the amazing vendors!
Check out all of the amazing vendors!(Taylor Hrycek | Hibiscus & Honey Boutique)

