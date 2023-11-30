Stoiana to represent Team USA at Master’U BNP Paribas

HONFLEUR, FRANCE – The Texas A&M women’s tennis’ Mary Stoiana was selected to represent the USA National Collegiate Team at the Master’U BNP Paribas Dec. 1-3.

Stoiana continues to make her mark in A&M women’s tennis history. Earlier this fall, Stoiana became the first Aggie to win the ITA All-American singles championship, leading her to the program’s first No. 1 ITA singles ranking. Her performance this semester prompted her selection to the Master’U BNP Paribas event, the first player chosen in program history. She is one of three women on the team, joining Fiona Crawley of North Carolina and Savannah Broadus of Pepperdine.

“We are so proud of Mary [Stoiana] and all of her accomplishments,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “Being selected to compete is quite the achievement. Mary embraces all that our program stands for and to see her reap all the rewards of her hard work is awesome.”

The Master’U Championships brings together the best collegiate athletes from around the world for a chance at an international championship. The 16th Master’U team tournament is comprised of USA, Great Britain, France, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland. Team USA is the reigning champion and has won nine of the past 10 titles.

The Team USA selections also include Murphy Cassone of Arizona State, Eliot Spizzirri of Texas and Gavin Young of Michigan. Coaching the collegiate team will be former Boise State head coach, Greg Patton, Washington women’s head coach, Robin Stephenson and Chelsea Patton.

Live scoring of the matches can be found via the official Master’U website.

