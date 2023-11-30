Texas A&M Interim President delivers 2023 State of the University address

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, Texas (KBTX) - Mark Welsh, Interim President of Texas A&M University, delivered the 2023 State of the University address Wednesday morning.

Welsh took over as interim president in July 2023 and was recently named as the sole finalist for the presidency.

He began his address by reflecting on the status of the university when he took over.

“I felt divided just about everywhere I went on campus, but there was this underlying desire to get back on track,” he said.

Welsh laid out his plan to make improvements for the university, covering topics like campus infrastructure, research, academics, and overall student experience.

“It’s time for us to take a deep breath and make sure we understand the impact that growth has had. And that we decide where we need to spend the next dollar to continue doing this the right way into the future,” he said.

The university plans to improve on those areas by understanding and managing their growth. It’ll be tracked by studies focusing on student experience and resource capacity.

“Where are we stressed in terms of facilities, in terms of support services, in terms of faculty and staff resources, etc., and then where do we need to invest going forward,” Welsh said.

