Texas A&M Regents authorize terms for Mike Elko’s contract

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Board of Regents approved Mike Elko’s contract terms during a special meeting on Thursday.

Elko was named the head coach at Texas A&M on Monday.

During Thursday’s meeting, regents authorized Interim President Mark Welsh to finalize the six-year contract. The contract would give Elko $7 million annually, plus additional incentives for success in the playoffs.

The terms, outlined in a memo of understanding between Elko and the university, include several post-season incentives:

  • $1 million for making the College Football Playoff (CFP)
  • $1.5 million for advancing to the CFP quarterfinals and/or winning the SEC Conference title
  • $2 million for advancing to the CFP semi-finals
  • $2.5 million for advancing to the CFP championship game
  • $3.5 million for winning the national championship.

Other incentives include $100,000 for appearing in the SEC Championship game, $50,000 for being named SEC Coach of the Year, $100,000 for being named National Coach of the Year and $50,000 for achieving NCAA academic improvement in student eligibility and retention over multiple years.

“Like Aggie fans everywhere, we admire his accomplishments as our defensive coordinator, 2018-2021, and at Duke as the 2022 ACC coach of the year,” Chairman Bill Mahomes said. “He is world-class. We are delighted to welcome Coach Elko and his family back to Aggieland.”

