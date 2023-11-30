Three choirs combine to perform Holiday Spirit of Aggieland

By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three Texas A&M choirs will come together Sunday, Dec. 3, to bring the Holiday Spirit of Aggieland. The Singing Cadets, Women’s Chorus, and Century Singers will perform holiday classics on their own before all coming together to sing.

The performance begins at 3 p.m. at the Rudder Auditorium.

“The Singing Cadets, Women’s Chorus and Century Singers are some of the most performing collegiate choirs in America,” President of the Singing Cadet Jakob Schwartzenberg said. “It’s very rare that our schedules line up so it’s nice to have this concert to kind of bring us all together.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here or at the MSC Box Office. current Texas A&M students can get in free with a valid student ID.

“We have a couple Christmas pieces, and pieces, one of them is called ‘Tundra’. It’s my favorite,” President of the Women’s Chorus Sarah Whorton said.

