Transfer portal tracker: Texas A&M football
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STASTION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s transfer portal opened before all of college football with the firing of Jimbo Fisher. The official fall transfer portal window is from December 4 - January 2, 2024.
Here is a working and ongoing list of A&M football players who have entered the portal and where they’ve ended up.
- Raymond Cottrell, wide receiver
- Max Johnson, graduate quarterback - North Carolina
