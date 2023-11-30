Transfer portal tracker: Texas A&M football

COLLEGE STASTION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s transfer portal opened before all of college football with the firing of Jimbo Fisher. The official fall transfer portal window is from December 4 - January 2, 2024.

Here is a working and ongoing list of A&M football players who have entered the portal and where they’ve ended up.

Raymond Cottrell, wide receiver

Max Johnson, graduate quarterback - North Carolina

