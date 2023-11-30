Travel back in time and watch this special Christmas reenactment

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Museum of the American G.I. has a new event coming soon about a time in history called the Christmas Truce.

When the countries of Europe went to war in the summer of 1914, they believed the conflict would be over by Christmas.

By December, the reality of trench warfare quickly settled in. As Christmas Eve approached, a truce slowly started to take hold. The Germans placed Christmas trees and candles in their trenches and began singing Christmas carols. The British responded by singing carols of their own. On Christmas Day, both German and British soldiers slowly emerged from their trenches, meeting in No Man’s Land to socialize, exchange gifts, and play games.

After Christmas, the violence and fighting resumed. While there were punishments linked to the events of the Christmas Truce, British and German generals quickly took steps to prevent any further episodes of fraternization between their men.

The museum is planning a day full of activities incorporating this time in history.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 9, you can expect to ride a military vehicle to the WWI Demonstration field, where all of the Winter on the Front activities will take place, watch a Christmas Truce Presentation, visit with living historians to learn about Winter and more.

“Our living historians are great. They wear authentic uniforms and they know what it was like, so it’s a really good chance to actually like not only just see things, but to experience it,” said Executive Director Leisha Mullins.

Its a family-friendly educational event, perfect for all history buffs!

Click here for tickets.

