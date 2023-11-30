Treat of the Day: College Station ISD honored as District of Distinction

By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD was honored as a winner of the Texas Art Education Association District of Distinction award at the fall conference earlier this month.

This is the fourth year the district has earned the distinction.

The honor goes to districts that provide a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social-emotional learning that connects learners to their community and beyond.

