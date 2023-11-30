Treat of the Day: College Station ISD honored as District of Distinction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD was honored as a winner of the Texas Art Education Association District of Distinction award at the fall conference earlier this month.

This is the fourth year the district has earned the distinction.

The honor goes to districts that provide a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social-emotional learning that connects learners to their community and beyond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.