5 years after 41′s passing, Acting Director says work at Bush Library and Museum is far from over

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For more than a quarter of a century, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum has worked to preserve and tell the story of the 41st president’s legacy. Last year, longtime director Warren Finch retired and the man in charge now is Acting Director Dr. Robert Holzweiss.

We recently met with Dr. Holzweiss to talk about his career and the future of the library and museum.

“So I’m not a Texan by birth. I came here in 1990 to go to Graduate School at Texas A&M, and as they like to tell me and Texans like to tell me, I got here as quickly as I could.

Speaking from the couch inside the Bush’s private apartment next to the museum, Dr. Holzweiss says he first took his dream job here as the Bush Library and Museum opened on the campus of Texas A&M University.

“It’s been a dream job ever since,” he said.

Holzweiss was hired by Finch and says attendance since the passing of the 41st President in 2018 has increased each year except for the years when COVID forced closures.

“Since then we’ve recovered very nicely,” said Dr. Holzweiss.

New additions to the museum in the past five years include an updated introduction film for visitors, new exhibits including the popular Nelson Mandela exhibit, and now one dedicated to the history of Texas A&M football. Outside, work is ongoing for the new exhibit that will display a Marine One helicopter and the 4141 Locomotive, a rolling tribute to the former president that will be on permanent display in Aggieland.

“It’s a 29,000 square foot building and The Bush Foundation is funding it and constructing it and we’ll be opening it in June of 2024 to celebrate what would have been President Bush’s 100th birthday. In conjunction with that, the Foundation is already engaged in its 41 at 100 Fundraising Campaign to fund it and the Bush School,” he said.

The Bush burial site and its surrounding gardens continue to be a big draw for visitors wishing to pay their respect to President Bush, former First Lady Barbara Bush, and their daughter Robin.

In addition to new exhibits, expanding the museum, and ongoing educational programs, the staff is also working to digitize more of its archives to allow more access to the public.

“We’re the last real analog presidential library. All of our videos are magnetic Beta and VHS. Most of our records, 99% of them are paper and we need to get them out there on the internet so people can research and enjoy in the comfort of their home or their office or wherever they do those things,” said Holzweiss.

Earlier this year the Library and Museum hosted a Sliver Celebration marking its 25th year, and now Holzweiss and his staff, volunteers, and student workers are now working to make sure the next 25, 50, and 100 years continue to tell the story and legacy of President George H.W. Bush.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to both President and First Lady Barbara Bush, but also the National Archives and to our community to put our very best foot forward,” he said.

To learn more about the Bush Library and Museum, volunteer opportunities, the new exhibits, and upcoming events, click here.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is administered by the National Archives and Records Administration. The Bush Library and Museum’s archives hold more than 40 million pages of official records and personal papers documenting the life of the former president.

The presidential records of George Bush (1989-1993) comprise the core of the archival holdings. The library also contains the vice presidential records of both George Bush (1981-1989) and Dan Quayle (1989-1993) as well as donated historical materials that document George Bush’s private and public career.

In addition to these textual records, the Bush Library has an extensive audiovisual collection containing more than two million photographs and 10,000 videotapes.

These materials are preserved and made available for research and museum exhibitions. Together, they document the life and career of George Bush and form an important historical record of the critical years in the late 20th century.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.