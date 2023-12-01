Aggies buzzsaw through Wake Forest, 81-57

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --The Texas A&M women’s basketball team bludgeoned Wake Forest on the boards en route to an 81-57 victory over the Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Texas A&M (6-1) owned a 51-30 rebounding margin, including 18-6 on the offensive glass. The Maroon & White boasted a 15-5 advantage in second chance points, as well as 44-28 points in the paint.

Five Aggies scored in double figures in a well-balanced attack.

Lauren Ware recorded her fourth double-double of the season and the seventh of her career. She logged 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Janiah Barker paced the Aggies with 14 points on 7-of-11 (63.6%) shooting and added nine rebounds. Endyia Rogers tallied 13 points and three assists. Aicha Coulibaly logged 12 points and eight rebounds. Solè Williams tacked on 10 points, including hitting 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

The Aggies won consecutive true road non-conference games against Power Five schools for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign when the Maroon & White toppled Texas Tech (Nov. 26) and USC (Dec. 15). Ol’ Sarge’s charges also won back-to-back road games for the first time since the 2020-21 season when A&M won at Ole Miss (Feb. 21) and Alabama (Feb. 25).

The Maroon & White regrouped from a 1-of-12 shooting start to escape the first quarter with an 18-16 advantage. Ware led the way with seven points and five rebounds in the period.

Texas A&M’s second quarter started with 7-of-9 made baskets. Aicha Coulibaly scored five consecutive points, sparking a surge that helped the Aggies stretch the advantage to 27-20 at the 7:03 mark. Later in the period a 7-0 run, including five straight points by Sahara Jones, inflated the cushion to 40-26 with 2:28 remaining in the half and Texas A&M led 42-29 at halftime.

The Aggies hit 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the field in the third quarter while limiting Wake Forest (2-5) to 5-of-17 (29.4). The disparity allowed A&M to mount a 62-41 lead heading into the last period.

The Demon Deacons briefly closed the gap to 19 points on two occasions, but the Aggies stretched it to 75-47 with two Rogers free throws at the 4:13 mark and coasted to the victory.

Up Next

The Aggies return home for their first home game since Nov. 20 when they play Kansas on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Joni Taylor’s career record advances to 155-96 all-time and to 15-21 in her two seasons with the Aggies.

The Aggies are 1-1 versus Wake Forest all-time. This marks the first win over an ACC opponent for A&M since defeating Duke on Nov. 10, 2019.

The Aggies secured a tie for the SEC in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge with the victory. The challenge ended 7-7.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies shot 62.5% from the field in the second quarter, going 10-of-16 from the field. The shooting percentage was the second highest for a quarter for A&M this season. The highest was 75% (9-12) in the third quarter of the HCU game.

A&M had five players score double figures for the first time this year and the first time since last year when it defeated SMU on Dec. 18, 2022.

Scored 80-or-more points for the third time in four games.

The Maroon & White secured its first set of back-to-back road wins since winning at Ole Miss (Feb. 21, 2021) and Alabama (Feb. 25, 2021) during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Aggies outrebounded Wake Forest by 21. The second-biggest margin this season.

Texas A&M began with a starting lineup of Endyia Rogers, Aicha Coulibaly, Sahara Jones, Janiah Barker and Lauren Ware (6-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Lauren Ware

Registered her team-best fourth double-double of the season, locking in 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Made a season-high six free throws, draining 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.

Posted at least three blocked shots for the fifth time this year. A&M is 4-1 this year when she swats 3-or-more shots in a game.

Janiah Barker

Led the Aggies in scoring for the fourth time this season, pouring in 14 points on 7-of-11 from the field. A&M is 3-1 this year when Barker leads the team in points.

Solè Williams

Made two-or-more 3-pointers for the third time this season. The Aggies are 3-0 when she nails at least two deep bombs.

Led the A&M bench with 10 points, the third time this year she has led the second unit in scoring.

Kylie Marshall

Scored the first two points of her career.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.