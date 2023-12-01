A&M Consolidated to battle Smithson Valley in State Quarterfinals Friday in Leander

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (10-3) will take on Smithson Valley (12-1) Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 5A Division I Region III Finals at Gupton Stadium in Leander. The Tigers are coming off a 44-20 win over Cedar Park and it was a close win over the Timberwolves two months ago that triggered Consol’s belief in what they capable of.

“I think our kids have gained more confidence since then and it’s not arrogance,” said A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Brandon Schmidt. “They are having fun. They are confident. They continue to get better and practice every day, watching film, they know the game plan so you were going to see. Two really good football teams going at it on Friday night.” added the first year Consol head coach.

This is the deepest playoff run the Tigers have made since 2013 when they lost to Lake Travis 21-7 in the state quarterfinals. 2023 also marks the 5th straight year that Coach Schmidt has coached in the State Quarterfinals.

