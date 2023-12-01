Amazon offering Prime Student members $25 flights for the holidays

FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.
FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.(Igor Jovalev via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon’s student subscription members will have the option to book select domestic flights for $25 this holiday season.

According to Amazon, the limited-time deal is good for one round trip or one-way domestic tickets for flights in the U.S. between early December and mid-January for its Prime Student members.

The offer is in partnership with StudentUniverse, a discount travel booking site for students.

The discounted rates can be up to $500 off the retail value of a ticket. It is subject to availability and flight destinations, according to Amazon.

About 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during the promotion from 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 through 12 a.m. PST and Dec. 7, as 1,000 tickets will be released daily.

The offer is good for one ticket per Amazon Prime Student member and one passenger per booking.

More information about this offer can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
A 61-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
College Station man sentenced to prison on federal fraud charges
Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook, per the 2:00pm update from the Storm Prediction Center
Storm concerns have wrapped up for the day
College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
College Station files court response to lawsuit regarding unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023

Latest News

FILE -- Designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin of HGTV's "Love It or List It."
Hilary Farr leaving ‘Love It or List It’ after 17 seasons
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israel’s war with Hamas resumes with airstrikes in Gaza after a weeklong truce ends
FILE - A sign encouraging customers to order grocery items online and pick them up at a store...
X says Walmart pulled ads in October, weeks before Media Matters hate speech report and Musk rant