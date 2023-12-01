Bearkats hoops set to host Lamar on Sunday

By Cody Stark, Sam Houston Athletics
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A rivalry will be renewed when Sam Houston faces Lamar at Johnson Coliseum on Sunday.

The Bearkats hold a 36-30 advantage in the series as the two programs were longtime members of the Southland Conference and were both in the WAC for the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals rejoined the SLC after one season in the WAC so the two teams did not face each other in 2022-23.Sam Houston won the last meeting on Jan. 13. 2022. Jaden Ray and Damon Nicholas Jr. are the only two players for the Bearkats who appeared in that game, a 73-56 victory for SHSU. Ray scored 11 points and dished out 5 assists, while Nicholas added 5 points and 4 rebounds.

The Kats are coming off a 78-61 loss at Arizona State this past Wednesday in a contest Sam Houston struggled offensively. The setback ended the Kats’ modest three-game winning streak as they fell to 4-4 on the season in their fifth road contest in the last six games.

Nicholas Jr. had another solid performance for Sam Houston with a team-high 15 points. Davon Barnes finished with 13 points, and Kian Scroggins posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Kats fell in a double-digit deficit early, mainly because they couldn’t get shots to fall not because they weren’t getting good looks. Sam Houston shot just 31 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes of the game to fall into a hole it could not climb out.

Tipoff Sunday is set for 5 p.m., and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

