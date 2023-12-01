Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Holiday Showcase coming soon

Get ready for a night of learning and fun coming soon. The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is having its holiday showcase next week.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of learning and fun.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is having its holiday showcase next week.

joined First News at Four to talk about the event.

“We thought it would be really great to have an event where we could showcase the fabulous local artists and artisans in our community,” said Dr. Deborah Cowman, the Executive Director of the Museum.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

The holiday showcase will be held on December 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free, and no RSVP is required.

You can find out more about the free event here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook, per the 2:00pm update from the Storm Prediction Center
Storm concerns have wrapped up for the day
Texas A&M and Texas are set to play each other on November 30, 2024 according to ESPN.
Texas A&M and Texas rivalry game date set according to ESPN
Larry Bollin and scene
Mass shooting suspect unfit for trial in Brazos County
College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
College Station files court response to lawsuit regarding unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs

Latest News

A 61-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
College Station man sentenced to prison on federal fraud charges
Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin
OSHA concludes investigation into fatality at Robertson County power plant
Brazos Valley food pantries step up to serve
Rising Need: Brazos Valley food pantries step up to serve
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 30, 2023