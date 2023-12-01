Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Holiday Showcase coming soon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of learning and fun.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is having its holiday showcase next week.

“We thought it would be really great to have an event where we could showcase the fabulous local artists and artisans in our community,” said Dr. Deborah Cowman, the Executive Director of the Museum.

The holiday showcase will be held on December 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free, and no RSVP is required.

