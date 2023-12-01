Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition

Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer competition in Texas. (Source: KWTX)
By Julie Hays and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities quickly became a crowd favorite as they participated in an inaugural cheer competition in Central Texas.

The No Limitations All-Star squad, which helps provide sports activities for those with disabilities, said they were ecstatic to be included in the first Heart of Texas Spirit Showcase.

“The girls loved it,” said Julie Potts, the mother of one of the cheerleaders. “The crowd was so amazing. They roared so loud for our girls that it brought me to tears and left our girls feeling like they just won the entire competition.”

The girls practiced for nearly two months leading up to the competition and got a helping hand from several volunteers.

Head cheer coach Katy Cordell made sure the girls were ready with the help of Baylor student Kathryn Willis and fellow cheer coaches Maria Nybert and Melissa O’Hare.

Cordell said the girls’ performance reminded everyone what the sport of cheer is all about.

“They did an outstanding job showcasing their spirit as they cheered and did a few stunts and tumbling skills,” Cordell said. “They were definitely one of the crowd favorites. It was inspiring and highlighted what being a cheerleader is all about.”

O’Hare also shared similar feelings about the event.

“We practiced every Saturday for six weeks and it was really exciting to see how well received their performance was by the audience and the other cheer teams,” she said.

Event organizers said they are planning to make this a yearly competition.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the welcoming ceremony on Monday, News 3 Sports caught up with Michelle Elko, Mike...
Elko family says returning to Texas A&M is a ‘dream come true’
Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook, per the 2:00pm update from the Storm Prediction Center
Storm concerns have wrapped up for the day
College Station files court response to lawsuit over unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
College Station files court response to lawsuit regarding unpaid Post Oak Mall maintenance costs
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
Mail delivery shake-up causes concerns for College Station residents, property managers and...
City leaders address mail delivery concerns impacting College Station apartment communities

Latest News

An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
FILE - A sign encouraging customers to order grocery items online and pick them up at a store...
Walmart latest big advertiser to pull out of Musk’s X amid widening concerns over hate speech, reach
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
House expels Republican Rep. George Santos of New York in a bipartisan vote
FILE - Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. An appeals...
Appeals court affirms actor Jussie Smollett’s convictions and jail sentence