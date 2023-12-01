Classroom Champion Kate Hagaman of Madisonville High School

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Kate Hagaman.

The Madisonville High School senior has a 4.0 grade point average and ranks 4th in her class. Kate is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Student Council. She is an Ag Issues state champ and national Ag Issues first runner-up, a three-time state qualifier in public speaking and entomology, and a two-time State qualifier in Ag Advocacy and Marketing Plan. In her spare time, she volunteers with the Little Diggers.

“She’s an example among her peers of how to be successful, both athletically and academically. Truly, just one of those kids that writes my name on your heart. And you’ll never forget them,” said english teacher Katrina Whitten.

Athletically, Kate plays volleyball, golf, and cheers for the Mustangs. Kate is a three-time All-American in cheer and as a mascot.

“She’s our go-to. I can rely on her work ethic, she’s hard. She’s the true definition of what character is. She’s going to be a leader on and off the court,” said head volleyball coach Carly Dyess.

Kate tells us what lesson she would give herself if she could do it all again.

“Just having fun and letting loose and, you know, letting myself be happy has really taken my senior year to another level. So my lesson would be, don’t take yourself too seriously,” said Kate Hagaman.

Kate is undecided on what college she wants to attend but wants to major in biology and eventually work in pediatrics.

Congratulations to Kate Hagaman of Madisonville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.