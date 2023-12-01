College Station Police receive stuffed animals to comfort kids

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nothing is more comforting to a child than a stuffed animal.

Now College Station Police have plenty, thanks to a local woman.

Sarah Budzisz donated dozens of stuffed animals to the College Station Police Department.

The toys will be placed in all CSPD patrol cars so officers can give them to children they interact with, giving them something to hold onto during an unusual or stressful situation.

