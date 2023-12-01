Focus at Four: Economist on the U.S. dollar and the holiday season

The U.S. dollar index is on track for a 3.7% loss this month. That would make it the worst monthly performance in a year.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Professor Raymond Robertson from the Texas A&M Bush School of Government joined First News at Four to tell us what this might mean for you and your holiday spending.

“When interest rates are high like they’ve been, it can be really difficult and ominous for the future. Try to cut back on the borrowing if you can for the Christmas holiday,” said Robertson.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

