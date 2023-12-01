Focus at Four: Economist on the U.S. dollar and the holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. dollar index is on track for a 3.7% loss this month.

That would make it the worst monthly performance in a year.

Professor Raymond Robertson from the Texas A&M Bush School of Government joined First News at Four to tell us what this might mean for you and your holiday spending.

“When interest rates are high like they’ve been, it can be really difficult and ominous for the future. Try to cut back on the borrowing if you can for the Christmas holiday,” said Robertson.

