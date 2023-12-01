Franklin gears up for a rematch in the Regional Finals

Franklin Lions football logo
Franklin Lions football logo(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It will be a district showdown in the Class 3A Region Three Division one championship game.

As the Franklin Lions will play Lorena in a rematch from the regular season. The Leopards snapped the Lions’ 39 game win streak six weeks ago with a walk off field goal in a 52-49 win.

It’s safe to say Lorena isn’t a nameless or faceless opponent.

“People tell us it’s just another week but to us it’s not just another week. It’s personal. They came to our home field and beat us on a last second field goal,” said senior Braden Smith. “Broke our win streak, a lot of things and we don’t take that lightly. We’re looking to come out and get our get back.”

Since the loss, Franklin has won five straight games and has been dialing up the pressure and focus in practice.

“Having that long win streak since it got snapped we’ve been laser focused and taking it week by week,” said quarterback Cort Lowry. “I think this game if we win is going to sling shot us into something great.”

Kickoff between Franklin and Lorena is set for Friday in Georgetown.

